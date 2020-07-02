Kerala HC Extends All Interim Orders Passed By Courts, Tribunals Till August 3 Amid COVID

The Kerala High Court has further extended the operation of all interim orders passed by courts and tribunals in the state till August 3. This decision comes at the time when the COVID-19 situation in Kerala has not changed since the passage of its last order on the issue.

A three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice S Manikumar, Justice CT Ravikumar and Shaji P Chaly observed that the situation has not changed in the state. The bench also noted that the number of COVID cases are increasing in the state.

After noting the submission made by additional advocate general Ranjith Thampan that the earlier order to extend interim orders may be further extended by another month, the high court effectively extended all interim orders passed by courts and tribunals in the state till August 3.

Previously the Kerala High Court had on March 25 extended all interim orders, in view of the first phase of the national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Subsequently, this order was further extended on March 30 and, on May 18 thereafter.

COVID-19 Situation in Kerala

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday Kerala has so far reported 4593 total coronavirus cases out of which 2130 are active cases. 2439 patients have recovered from the infection and 24 people have succumbed to it.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image ANI)