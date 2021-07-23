Kerala HC Extends COVID Restrictions For Another Two Weeks; Mass COVID-19 Testing Today

Responding to the rising COVID-19 infections in the state, the Kerala High Court on Friday extended all interim restrictions in the state till August 9. The High Court has now announced the two-week extension of the COVID curbs. As per the government orders, the collectors have now been handed the authority to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus curbs extended in Kerala

Kerala High Court extended all interim orders passed by it for another two weeks considering the continuing COVI-19 restrictions in the state. The restrictions also include a complete lockdown on July 24 and 25, with the same guidelines as issued for June 12 and 13, continuing the state’s series of weekend lockdowns. The state government had earlier decided to continue the curbs imposed for another week as the average test positive rate was still above 10 per cent.

An earlier release by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the TPR remain high in districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. Directing the officials of the health department and the local self-government bodies to take steps to bring down the TPR, the CM also said that further curbs will be considered in areas with a high number of cases.

COVID situation in Kerala

Kerala recorded 12,818 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally of active cases in the state to 1.28 lakh. The TPR continued its rise and stood at 12.38%. The state registered 122 deaths taking the total to 15,739. According to the state government release, 13,454 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30.72 lakh.

Kerala holds mass COVID testing camps

The Pinarayi Vijayan led government on July 21 directed the Health and Family Welfare Department, to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday, 23rd July 2021. The government said that the testing camps will have a target of 3 lakh tests across Kerala. According to the order, the campaign would be of special focus on districts where the seven-day average TPR remained above 10%. The mass testing campaign was announced a day after the state posted its highest single-day count of fresh Coronavirus cases in 45 days of 16,848.

The decision was also taken against the backdrop of the state government’s criticism by the Supreme Court. Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court took cognizance of the Kerala government’s decision of relaxing COVID-19 regulations in the light of Eid-al-Adha, and said that the decision was ‘alarming’. The SC slammed the state for allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm from July 18-20 on account of the religious celebrations, when it was still recording one of the highest daily tally of COVID in the country.

IMAGE: PTI/ REP IMAGE