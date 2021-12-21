In a massive development, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday has dismissed a petition that sought the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Instead, the high court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner - Peter Myaliparampil by terming his plea as "frivolous", being "politically motivated" and a "publicity interest litigation".

The matter was heard by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan who directed Myaliparampil to deposit the cost in favour of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks. The court has also asserted that failure to deposit the cost within the stipulated period, KeLSA shall recover the amount from his assets by initiating revenue recovery proceedings against him. It added that the cost was being imposed in order to "let people and the society know that frivolous pleas like this which waste judicial time will not be entertained by the court".

It further added that "frivolous contentions" by the petitioner objecting to the PM's photo and his "morale boosting message" on the vaccination certificate, was "not expected from a citizen of the country". The HC has also said that there are thousands of criminal appeals, bail pleas, civil suits and matrimonial cases pending in the courts, considering which the "frivolous petitions like the instant one waste judicial time". Similarly, it had previously onserved that there is nothing wrong in COVID-19 vaccination certificates displaying a photograph of the Prime Minister when he was elected to power by the people of the country.

"They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM," it said It also adked the petitioner "why are you ashamed of the Prime Minister? He came to power through the mandate of the people...we may have different political views, but he is still our PM,"

Meanwhile, the petitioner in his plea had raised privacy issues. Peter Myaliparampil said that the COVID-19 vaccination was a "private space" which showed personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual. He had remarked that adding the Prime Minister's photo to the certificate equated to intrusion into an individual's private space. The petitioner, who was a senior citizen also contended in his plea that PM Modi's photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

With PTI inputs