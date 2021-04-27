Kerala HC Issues Notice On Pleas Against New COVID-19 Vaccination Policy; No Interim Order

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the implementation of the Centre's new vaccination policy whereby all persons aged above 18 will be eligible for novel coronavirus vaccination from May 1. A division bench of Justices Ashok Menon and Murali Purushothaman was hearing pleas filed by All India Lawyers Union state secretary CP Pramod and Deputy Leader of Opposition MK Muneer challenging this policy. Arguing that the Centre should procure vaccines for the entire population, Pramod opined that the differential pricing by vaccine manufacturers is "unconstitutional".

On the other hand, Muneer asserted that this policy violates Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution as well as the National Disaster Management Act and National Disaster Management Plan. He sought a direction to the Centre for taking over the inoculation programme and prescribe a uniform price for COVID-19 vaccines for both the Union and state governments. While a notice was issued to the Centre, NDMA, Kerala government, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, the bench clarified that it would not pass any order as the apex court is also seized of the matter. The pleas will now be heard in the first week of May.

SII, Bharat Biotech to lower vaccine prices?

A total of 12,02,89,655 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 2,30,72,304 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. On Monday, sources revealed that the Centre asked the Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech to lower the price of their COVID-19 vaccines. While the Centre's procurement price for both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN remains at Rs.150 per dose, state governments and private hospitals have been asked to purchase them at a higher cost. For instance, SII has announced that it will sell COVISHIELD to the state governments and private hospitals at Rs.400 and Rs.600 per dose respectively.

On the other hand, Bharat Biotech has offered COVAXIN at Rs.600 per dose to state governments and Rs.1200 per dose to private hospitals. Several opposition parties such as Congress had demanded the same pricing for state governments and the Centre. As per sources, the issue of vaccine pricing was discussed at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. It is likely that the two companies will come up with revised pricing for their vaccines.