Kerala HC Moots Role Of State Govt In Controlling Profiteering Amid COVID; Response Sought

On Friday, the Kerala HC observed that the state government has an unexpendable role in containing attempts to profiteer from the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The division bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and MR Anitha was hearing a plea seeking a direction to fix the tariff for private hospitals, labs and diagnostic centres. The petitioner alleged that the costs charged by many hospitals in the private sector are "exorbitant and irrational". The bench acknowledged that the role of the state in regulating costs in private hospitals is fraught with legal and procedural problems.

At the same time, it noted, "But when its citizens are being pushed to the precipice, the state has an unexpendable role to control and contain profiteering and the chase of lucre by any stakeholder - including private hospitals. This is more because the citizens obtain no reference point that defines a fair price: nor is it possible for him to secure access of a price range, based on scientific and acceptable methodology. This can certainly be done only by the state."

However, State Attorney KV Sohan mentioned that the Kerala government had passed an order dated July 6, 2020, whereby the cost of treatment in private hospitals has been regulated. Moreover, he assured that the rates can be further reduced after consultation with all necessary stakeholders. The state government was asked to respond with its suggestions and the matter was adjourned till May 4.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

At present, there are 2,84,424 COVID-19 cases in Kerala while 12,44,301 patients have been discharged and 5259 fatalities are reported. Earlier in the day, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the current weekend restrictions will be in force from May 4-9. While seamless transportation of oxygen, medicines, cargo and medical equipment will be ensured, he said that home delivery will be encouraged as much as possible. In this regard, he called upon traders to employ delivery staff. Maintaining that this will reduce crowding in markets, he urged traders to observe two metres distance between each other and wear double masks. Additionally, Vijayan said that air and rail travellers will not be inconvenienced.