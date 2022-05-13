Kerala HC Observes 'no Doubt PFI & SDPI Extremist Organisations, Involved In Violence'

In a key observation, the Kerala High Court said there was no doubt that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as well as its parent body Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist organisations. The single-judge bench of the High Court comprising Justice K Haripal also acknowledged that the organisation were indulging in serious acts of violence, and despite that, he said that they were not banned.

The observation was made by Judge K Haripal while hearing a petition filed by Arshika S, the widow of late RSS worker A Sanjith who was attacked and brutally killed on 15 November 2021. A Sanjith while he was moving on a motorcycle with Arshika on the pillion seat, to drop her at her workplace, was attacked by a group of five persons. They attacked the RSS worker using dangerous weapons, and swords while his wife was dragged away. When people gathered, they left him bleeding on the road, he was rushed to the District hospital, Palakkad, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

RSS worker's wife files petition to handover murder case to CBI

Sanjith's widow, Arshika has moved a petition in the High Court. In the said petition, she has pointed out how Sanjith, a Secretary of RSS in Elappully panchayat's Thenari Mandalam was an eye-sore to both PFI and SDPI. As per her, her husband and his co-workers opposed the extremist ideologies of SDPI and PFI who wanted to suppress the growth of RSS and therefore an attack was made by the said groups on 26 June 2020.

Giving information on the FIR lodged in the 2020 attack, Arshika in the petition said, "The investigation in that crime is moving at a snail's pace, that no final report is filed yet, the attempt of the police is to shield the real culprits. Even thereafter there were constant threats against the life of Sanjith from SDPI and PFI activists. The death of Sanjith is the result of a larger criminal conspiracy hatched among the activists of SDPI and PFI."