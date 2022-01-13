Kerala HC Observes State 'should Not Intimidate People' To Implement SilverLine Project

Putting a stay order on the process of laying boundary stones on the land identified for the construction of the Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday stated that the project should not be implemented by intimidating and threatening the people regarding the same. Further seeking the central government's stand on the project, a single bench chaired by Justice Devan Ramachandran stayed the overall process after considering certain petitions filed against the implementation of the project without conducting a social impact study and environmental impact study.

Also speaking on the Centre's stand over the project, the court said that it is improper for a single Counsel to appear from both the sides of the central government as well as the Ministry of Railways as there seems to be an involvement of a clear conflict of interest. "This is perhaps the biggest project that the Kerala government has taken upon itself and thus it should not be implemented by threatening the people. The law cannot be violated in its attempts to execute the scheme", the court added.

Addressing the pleas challenging the manner of carrying out the land surveys in connection with the ambitious semi-high-speed rail corridor project, the Kerala High Court noted that the project cannot be hurried and is rather to be carried out in accordance with the law. "No project of this magnitude can be completed by war cries, it has to be done as per the law. A project of this nature cannot be hurried. It has to be as per the law, then only will it have any legitimacy. You have to follow the law to the hilt", it said.

Notably, the high court's statement came after several petitions were filed over putting up large concrete poles for marking the lands surveyed for the Silver Line project stating that it was in violation of the Survey and Boundaries Act. The pleas also added that the structures have blocked access to various individual properties.

While the matter has been posted to January 21 for the hearing, the court has also asked the Centre's lawyer to remain present on the next date for clarifying the status of the project saying that the court cannot be kept in dark.

Kerala government's Silver Line project

The ambitious SilverLine project said to be the biggest project acquired by the Kerala government will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by the joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

The project will not only reduce the travelling time between the two destinations to around 4 hours, but it will also have multiple stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Ernakulam, and Kannur.

With agency inputs, Image: PTI/ANI