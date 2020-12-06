Kerala HC Okays Non-profit Organisation To Continue Road Restoration Work Blocked By PWD

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which is governed as a non-profit initiative of corporate entity Kitex, the only one of its kind in the country, has been permitted by the Kerala High Court to continue repairing the road, whose work was earlier halted by the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD).

The judgement pronounced by Justice P V Asha, allowed the work to continue after invoking fundamental duties under Article 51A under Part-IV A of Indian Constitution.

The case came to the court after the panchayat steered by Twenty-20, volunteered to allocate funds for the development of Kizhakkambalam village, supporting the government's development work, which had fund shortage. Subsequently, the association took steps to seek permission from the PWD Executive Engineer.

Soon, the work commenced but the PWD stalled the project mid-way citing lack of sanction and permission. It told the contractor to halt the work. Aggrieved by this, the panchayat president Jincy Aji approached the High Court.

The court interestingly took off the spotlight from the power vested in PWD and instead, it sanctioned the work done by the petitioner (Twenty 20) to be protected based on the fear that stalling the road repair would harm the public good. In the judgement, the court also overlooked the petition filed by the government pleader who had submitted that Village Panchayat cannot stake claim over a district road under the jurisdiction of PWD.

"For the time being, it can be taken as a step towards performing the fundamental duty of each of those in the Panchayat to individually and collectively, strive towards excellence as provided in Article 51A(j) of the Constitution of India to rise to higher levels of endeavour and achievement", the Court stated in its 19-page judgement.

The judgement also clarified that it didn't matter whether the efforts taken by the Panchayat were right or wrong, it shouldn't become a loss to the public to have the benefit of a motorable road. It then allowed all the unsanctioned work of tarring to be completed in two weeks and disposed of the petition.

Image Credits: PTI