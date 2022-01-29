Kerala HC Orders Malayalam Actor Dileep & Other Accused To Submit Phones In Assault Case

In a recent update to the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case, the Kerala High Court on Saturday, January 29, ordered Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused to hand over their mobile phones to the registrar general of the HC in a sealed packet before 10.15 am on Monday, January 31.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice P Gopinath said, "If the accused wants to go to the Supreme Court then they can."

When the actor refused to hand over his old phones, the court stated, "If you object to hand over your phone, a rape accused can say tomorrow that he will not give a potency test."

Dileep accused of attempting to destroy critical evidence

The High Court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep and five others in a case against them for allegedly conspiring to harm officers investigating the 2017 actor assault case.

Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan with Director General of Prosecution TA Shaji moved the application seeking to hand over the phones used by the accused against the anticipatory bail plea filed by Dileep and others.

In the application, actor Dileep and others are accused by the prosecution of attempting to destroy critical evidence and further refusing to hand over their phones which were used by them.

The prosecution stated, "Petitioners are demonstrably not co-operating with the investigation as directed by this Honourable Court in the order dated 22 January 2022, and for that reason alone the protection granted to the petitioners is liable to be revoked."

Malayalam actor kidnapping and assault case

On January 9, for allegedly threatening the investigating officials, the Kerala Police Crime Branch registered a case against Dileep and five others. In the FIR, Dileep is named as the primary accused. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law. Some of the other accused include Appu and Babu Chengamanad. While one other accused is not yet identified.

Concerning the alleged conspiracy, Dileep is the eighth accused in the actress kidnapping and assault case. As per the case, an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, on the night of 17 February 2017, was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle.

