Kerala HC Permits Man To Complete Marriage Registration Process Via Video Conference

Kerala High Court has allowed a man working abroad to appear via video conferencing and complete the process of marriage registration as he could not come in person due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The court expanded the use of technology as people have been facing numerous challenges due to coronavirus disease. The court's order came following the petition filed by his 28-year-old bride who said that her husband left for Canada, where he is working, right after their marriage in July 2019 under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

Court permits registration via video conferencing

After the couple's marriage in July 2019, her husband left for Canada and as a result, the couple could not appear before the Registrar of Marriages of their panchayath for registering their marriage under the Registration of the Marriages Common Rules Kerala, 2008. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, it is not possible for her husband to come back to India for the registration of their marriage, the woman said in her petition. Further, she urged the court to direct the Registrar of Marriages to allow her husband to appear via video conferencing for registering their marriage and to issue a marriage certificate evidencing the same.

Taking her plea into consideration, Kerala High Court allowed the groom to appear via video conferencing for registration of the marriage and directed the Registrar of Marriages to register the same and issue a marriage certificate to the couple. The court said,

"The certificate as above shall be issued within 10 days from today. The petitioner shall produce a copy of the judgment before the respondent (Registrar) for compliance and the respondent shall initiate necessary steps."

Another US-based couple completed their marriage registration via video conferencing

The Kerala High Court ruled that a couple seeking to complete their marriage registration process can do so by appearing before the state's registrar through a video conference in early 2021. The court order came in response to a petition filed by a couple hailing from Kerala's Kollam and residing in the US, who were denied their marriage certificate as they were not present before the registrar's office. In August 2019, Sreelakshmi and Sanoop had submitted an application for the registration of their marriage but before the process was completed, Sanoop had to return to his work in South Africa.

The incomplete marriage registration hindered Sreelakshmi's visa application process and she was unable to join her husband abroad. So, she first filed a petition seeking a marriage certificate to secure her visa and then filed another petition with the Kerala High Court seeking permission to allow the registration through video conferencing.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/SHUTTERSTOCK/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)