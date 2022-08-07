Kerala HC Pulls Up NHAI Over Death Of Scooter Rider; Orders To Fill Potholes Immediately

Taking cognisance of the recent death of a scooter rider due to pothole in the state, the Kerala High Court on Saturday, August 6, ordered the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fill in all the potholes with immediate effect.

Earlier on Friday, August 5, a 52-year-old man identified as Hashim died in an accident that took place due to a pothole on the National Highway at Nedumbassery in Kochi's Ernakulam district. Following this, as the Kerala HC issued immediate orders to the NHAI, the advocate appearing on the behalf of the department informed the court that repair works have already started.

Notably, this is not the first time when the Kerala HC has pulled the administration over damaged roads and potholes in Kochi.

Earlier in July, the court while expressing its distress over accidents occurring due to unrepaired potholes charged the engineers as well as the contractors for being liable for the conditions and for not resuming repair works within time.

The incident took place late Friday night when Hashim, a resident of Paravur was run over by a lorry after he fell from his scooter on the road to a pothole. The accident took place near the Angamaly-Edapally road. An investigation was immediately launched after this.

Kerala Ministers accuse NHAI and contractors over potholes on highways

Following the development, Kerala Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism PA Mohammed Riyas strongly criticised the incident and blamed the contractors for not repairing damaged potholes on the national highway.

Stating that the PWD has taken strict actions against such contractors, he launched an attack on the central government alleging that the Centre is fearing the contractors and is protecting them.

“PWD cannot interfere in the problems on the national highway. That will mean a violation of federal laws. The contractors who violate the law must be black-listed. Their names and contact numbers must be made public. Why is the Centre protecting such people?” the minister asked.

On the other hand, Kerala Minister for Industries and Labour, P Rajeev also spoke on the incident of death and lashed out at the NHAI for taking necessary actions.

“NHAI does not dare to take action. Companies have failed to fulfill their responsibility. It is serious that NHAI is not ready to take action on it. It has been decided to call NHAI officials urgently. The Disaster Management Authority under the Ernakulam district collector will issue an order to the NHAI to close the potholes immediately,” he said.

Image: Shutterstock/Pixabay