Kerala HC Questions Govt On Rs 16.5 Crore Funding Raised For Treatment Of Child With SMA

On Thursday, July 22, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to provide details concerning Rs 16.5 crore collected through crowdfunding for the treatment of a child who died of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The Court has enquired if the collected money can be used for the treatment of other children who are suffering from rare diseases.

6-year old dies due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The 6-year-old Imran Mohammad was on ventilator support at the Institute of Maternal and Child Care. He had been under treatment for SMA when he was just a month old. But, on Tuesday, July 20, he breathed last due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy at Kozhikode Medical College.

The young boy is from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district is the son of Arif and Ramisa Tasni.

Earlier, Arif had approached the Kerala High Court and filed a petition to direct the government to import the necessary drug required for his son's treatment.

Acting on the petition, the court had directed forming a five-member medical panel to examine the child's condition and file a report.

The court will look into this case on July 26.

Kerala CM's letter to PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written a letter dated July 8 to PM Modi and provided a detailed report on the condition of the 6-year old Muhammed who is undergoing treatment for SMA. The medicine is very expensive cannot be afforded by the family. The cost of the medicine is around 18 crores.

CM wrote, "I request you to give directions to the Union Finance Ministry to take steps not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in this case involving import of the life-saving drug zolgensma".

Pregnant women with a rare disease in Lucknow

