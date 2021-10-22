Kerala HC Questions Govt Over Virtual Queue System At Sabarimala, Asks If It Is Authorised

The Kerala High Court on Thursday questioned the power of the state government and the Kerala Police to create and manage a virtual queue at Sabarimala Temple. The court was hearing a PIL, challenging the Sabarimala Pilgrim Management System' (SPMS), when it questioned the government. The High Court bench further asked if the state government was authorised to set up such a virtual queue and what its role in temple affairs was.

Hearing a case on the legality of the SPMS implemented by the Kerala police, a Division Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar questioned the government for its role in the temple’s running. "What is the power of the government to set up a virtual queue in Sabarimala? What is the role of government in temple affairs?" the bench asked as cited by ANI. The PIL also alleged that the newly developed virtual queue system restricted darshan to devotees who visited Sabarimala without registering on it.

Hearing the matter, the bench said, "The regulation is to be exercised by the Travancore Devaswom Board as the temple trustee. The government says the virtual queue is for a smoother darshan in the temple. Can this be decided between the government and the police without obtaining orders from the necessary authority? At any point in time, did you obtain any necessary permission from the Devaswom Board?"

'Virtual queue working since 2011,' says govt

Replying to the court’s questions regarding the virtual system, the government informed that the system was introduced to solve the issue of overcrowding. It further added that the Devaswom Board was consulted before implementing the same. The court went on to ask if there was a specific order that allowed such a system to be in its place. Replying to this, the government informed that the virtual queue has been in place since 2011.

The state said, "The virtual queue system was not a new scheme and that it had been implemented since 2011. Over 75 lakh pilgrims have already utilised the facility over the years. Its sole purpose was to facilitate smooth darshan without having to make the devotees wait in queue for long hours. The Kerala Police only handles the matter of virtual queues and that every other activity of the Sabarimala temple is handled by the Board itself." The Kerala HC further directed the state government to file a reply on November 26.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock