Kerala HC Questions State Govt On Steps Taken To Curb Crowding At COVID-19 Vaccine Centres

In a major development, the Kerala High Court (HC) has asked the state government about the steps implemented to curb overcrowding outside COVID-19 vaccination centres. The query was posed on Monday during the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by the bench which was headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly. The PIL was initiated by the court, last week, based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres, PTI reported.

Following the hearing, the HC also sought a detailed response explaining the "steps taken to reduce crowding" with "supporting documents." The next hearing is scheduled for August 11, Wednesday. Meanwhile, another petition was also filed against skyrocketing private hospital charges for COVID-19 treatment in the state.

Overcrowding outside vaccination centres, a long-standing problem in Kerala

According to a report by Bar and Bench, a Division Bench of Kerala HC registered a Suo Moto case on crowding at COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state on May 4. The HC then, also, directed the State government to formulate and implement necessary steps to prevent the same. Following this, the State Police Chief deployed troops to ensure safety and prevent crowding outside the vaccination centres.

The court in its statement asked the state police to "persuade" and "not force" citizens to gather around the premises of vaccination centres. The bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath also directed the government to promote against flouting of COVID-19 protocols. The court, in their statement, pointed out the threat of reverse effect that prevailed due to overcrowding outside vaccination centres. The very purpose of vaccination would boomerang and centres would become super-spreading zones if the situation persisted, the HC noted in its statement.

Meanwhile, the defendant's attorney KV Sohan mentioned that the Kerala State government has stopped spot registration for first doses as a step to mitigate overcrowding. People eligible for first doses have to get themselves registered online as a permit to enter the vaccination centre, he added. However, the order has been checked for only the first doses. People eligible for second doses can approach their nearby vaccination centres to get themselves inoculated.

(With inputs and representative image from PTI)