Kerala HC Raps Malappuram DC Over Delay In Dismantling Dam Controlled By CPM MLA's Family

Malappuram District Collector AS Premkumar IAS is in trouble after the Kerala High Court issued a notice and asked him to file an affidavit over the delay in dismantling an illegal check dam located at Cheenkannipalli. The controversial structure is controlled by CK Abdul, father in law of CPM Independent MLA PV Anwar. The court order was not followed for more than 1.4 years.

The court observed that failure to comply with the order had resulted in blocking the natural streamflow in the region and posed a grave threat to residences nearby. Justice N Nagaresh, in his order, sought an affidavit from Malappuram Collector VR Premkumar and Irrigation Division Executive engineer EP Balakrishnan for the next hearing on October 25. The court was answering a contempt of court petition filed by MP Vinod.

Timeline of Administration lapses

On December 8, 2017, Malappuram Collector Amit Meena ordered CK Abdul, father in law of MLA PV Anwar to demolish the dam at his own expense in 14 days complying with the Disaster Management Act. However, he had appealed against the order. On July 10, 2018, the division bench headed by then Chief Justice completely drain the water withheld by these check dams.

This was also not followed by Abdul. Subsequently, the Malappuram collector was ordered to break the dam. Based on this, former collector Jafar Malik dismantled the structure partly. On June 9, 2020, a two bench judge passed its final judgement. Despite the order, the former collector K S Gopalakrishnan didn't take any action which forced the petitioner to approach the court.

Again, on January 15, 2021, the High Court division bench directed the collector to implement the order. MP Vinod, the petitioner had submitted in the court that the illegal structure is holding a significant amount of water and that it endangers the lives and property of residents who live nearby as well as downstream.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY - REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)