Kerala HC Refuses To Quash Sedition Case Against Lakshadweep Activist Ayisha Sultana

In a new development in the row over the Lakshadweep sedition case, the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking to quash the proceedings against activist Aysha Sulthana in the sedition case registered by Kavaratti Police. A single judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon ruled out the plea saying the case cannot be dismissed untill all parties are heard.

Additional Solicitor General of India Aman Lekhi appearing for the Lakshadweep Administration submitted that there is no merit in the request for quashing the FIR. The ASG, assisted by the Standing Counsel S Manu, argued that the accused made a seditious assertion and repeated it showing her intention clearly. He further argued that quashing of FIR is permissible only in limited circumstances and such grounds are lacking in this case. He also submitted that the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the court may not interfere with the investigation.

The petitioner's Counsel Advocate Akbar Kareem pressed for staying the proceedings, however, Judge Menon asserted that the police should be given enough time for investigation. Judge Menon said that no interim order can be granted and directed the Lakshadweep Administration and the Central Government to inform in detail about the progress of investigation in the next hearing of the case which is scheduled after two weeks.

Sedition case against Aisha Sultana

Activist and actor Aisha Sultana had made controversial remarks against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Sultana moved the Kerala high court, which has jurisdiction over Lakshadweep, with a fresh plea to quash the case after she got anticipatory bail in the last week. She has also appeared before the police in Lakshadweep for questioning.

Aisha Sultana had been booked on June 10 under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by BJP Lakshadweep President Abdul Khader.

She had made the controversial comment during a Malayalam news channel debate. "They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," she was quoted as saying. Her comment was in reference to COVID-19 cases allegedly rising in Lakshadweep after administrator Praful Khoda's Patel's 'objectionable' decisions like relaxing the mandatory 14-day quarantine before entering the union territory.

She was among those who opposed Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel's new rules on the island which included, altering COVID SOPs; Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products; Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption; Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act; A new Goonda Act; Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit; Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in government.