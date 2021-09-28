Kerala HC Refuses To Stay Order Shortening Gap Between 2 Doses Of Covishield

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to stay the Single Bench's order to shorten the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. The Centre had earlier filed an appeal with the High Court against its order. The court has now declined to overturn the decision.

The Centre on Wednesday, September 22, filed the appeal to reverse the decision to shorten the gap between the vaccine doses. In its plea, the Centre sought to overturn the Single Bench's judgement directing it to establish provisions on the CoWin portal to allow people who want to take the second dosage after four weeks in accordance with the first protocol to be able to schedule it.

The interim stay appeal was declined by the court. Turning down the move, the bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly posted it for further hearing on Thursday. Last month, Justice PB Suresh Kumar had ordered the Union government to allow the second dose of vaccine after a gap of four weeks after hearing a plea filed by Kitex Garments Ltd, which questioned the 84-day gap between the doses of the vaccine.

On 6 September, a single bench permitted Kitex to administer the second dosage of the Covidshield vaccination to its workers before the first dose's 84-day waiting period was up. Following this, Justice Suresh Kumar's single bench asked the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make appropriate adjustments in the Cowin portal to allow the shorter gaps between the vaccination. However, the Centre claimed that the court had interfered with the government's immunisation programme and filed a plea against it. The gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was increased from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks in May. However, people with urgencies like students travelling abroad for studies were allowed to take the second dose after 28 days.

Centre files plea against Kerala High Court's order

Following a meeting with the COVID-19 Working Group, the NTAGI had suggested an 84-day dosing interval. Before being implemented, this advice was evaluated by a number of authorities, including the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Any change in policy would have to be based on the required permissions and clinical trials, as per the government.

The contested order, if not complied with, might jeopardise the country's immunisation policy, the Centre said. The Single Bench had missed the National Vaccination Policy formed by the Centre while accepting the challenged writ petition since the Centre's arguments were not fully grasped, it added. The Single Bench's ruling could have a "cascading negative impact" on vaccine administration's organised and regulated pattern, the government's plea noted.

The single bench's approach, which attempted to make a comparison between an imaginary notion of earlier protection and a realistic element of better protection, was "flawed and would have major negative effects in the public interest", claimed the Centre. The government further said that if a large number of vaccine doses are delivered early under the fanciful guise of earlier protection claimed by the petitioner, it will not only be inappropriate administration, but it will also impact the prospects of the remaining people waiting their turn. The order allegedly assessed the situation as an Article 14 issue rather than from a scientific standpoint, and the appellants are concerned that this could result in a social calamity, the plea stressed.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Shutterstock