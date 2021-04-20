Kerala HC Rejects Ex-LDF Minister KT Jaleel's Plea Challenging Lokayukta Report's Legality

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the writ petition filed by former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel against the Lokayukta report which found him guilty of nepotism. The report had charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving a government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms. As per the complaint filed by Muslim League youth leader Muhammad Shafi in 2018, Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed as the general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by flouting rules.

A division bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu belied the charge that the Lokayukta had not followed the proper procedure while investigating the complaint. It observed, "The materials indicate that it is based on the facts disclosed in the written statements filed by the State Government as also the petitioner and based on the facts disclosed in the files produced by the Government, that the factual conclusions in the report under Section 12(3) of the Act have been arrived at". While the hearing was in process, Jaleel who was a candidate of the Left Front in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly polls tendered his resignation.

In the verdict, the HC ruled, "We have already found that the Lok Ayukta was acting within the scope of its powers while arriving at its conclusion. In the circumstances, we are of the view that the petitioner has not made out any ground for interference in the final opinion formulated by the Lok Ayukta in this proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution. The writ petition, in the circumstances, is without any merit and the same is accordingly dismissed in limine."

Details of hearing

During the hearing, senior advocate George Poonthottam, advocate KV Sohan, and advocate PC Sasidharan represented the complainant, the state government, and Jaleel respectively. Sasidharan argued that the Lokayukta did not have the power to consider the matter as the same relates to appointment. Maintaining that the Lokayukta's report was issued without following the procedures stipulated under the Kerala Lokayukta Act, he added that no investigation as contemplated under this Act was conducted.

The state government's counsel also made similar arguments during the hearing. On the other hand, Shafi's lawyer highlighted that there is no specific procedure under the Act for conducting a probe. He stressed that the Lokayukta had proceeded with complete satisfaction that the complaint needs to be acted upon and dubbed the report as "comprehensive". Moreover, Poonthottam informed the HC that the report was issued after perusing all the documents related to the issue.