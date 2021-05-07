Kerala HC Rejects Labs' Challenge To Govt Cutting COVID RT-PCR Rate; Cost Is ₹135 To ₹250

Amid the steep rise of COVID-19, the Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the state government's recent order in regards to the reduction in the price of RT-PCR tests for detecting Coronavirus, from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 for private laboratories.

The state government's decision to cap the price is focused on market analysis, said the Court. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by ten private laboratories challenging the Kerala government's decision.

Kerala HC refuses to stay state govt's order

After listening to both sides, Justice N Nagaresh said, "It was discernible from data that costs of RT-PCR test which includes taking nose and throat swabs ranged from Rs 135 to Rs 250."

After hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to control overcharging by private hospitals, the High Court had ordered the state government to regularise rates and maintain fixed charges for care of COVID patients across all hospitals.

Kerala has 3,91,253 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data shared by the state health ministry. Over the last 24 hours, near 42,000 new cases and 63 related deaths have been recorded in the state. However, 13,89,515 patients have recovered so far. India currently has 2,14,91,598 cases. In total, 1,76,12,351 people have been recovered, with 2,34,083 succumbing to COVID. There are 36,45,164 active cases in the country.

RT-PCR testing price in other states

For the sixth time in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government cut the prices of RT-PCR tests on April 1. The cost of RT-PCR tests is set at Rs 500, Rs 600, and Rs 800. The Uttar Pradesh government has set the price of RT-PCR tests at Rs 700 in all private hospitals. However, if the sample is taken from the patient's house, the lab can charge Rs 900. The Gujarat government lowered the cost of RT-PCR tests for private laboratories from Rs 1,100 to Rs 900 on April 19. If an individual visits a laboratory to submit a swab sample, he will be charged Rs 700.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage