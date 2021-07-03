Kerala HC Renames Suo Moto Case 'In Re Bruno' As 'fitting Tribute' To Dog Beaten To Death

A day after taking suo moto cognisance of the brutal killing of a dog named Bruno in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala High Court (HC) on Friday decided to rename the writ petition in memory of the black Labrador. The bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. renamed the writ petition as ‘In Re: Bruno’ in an attempt to offer a “fitting tribute to the hapless dog that succumbed to acts of human cruelty, and disturbed by which incident we had initiated these proceedings”.

Kerala HC pays tribute to dog killed by 3 people

"To begin with, we direct the Registry to rename this writ petition as In Re: Bruno [Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation Proceedings initiated by the High Court in the matter of executive and legislative inaction of the State Government in the matter of Protection of Animal Rights]. We feel that this would be a fitting tribute to the hapless dog that succumbed to acts of human cruelty, and disturbed by which incident we had initiated these proceedings," read the order passed by the court.

Earlier on Friday, the judges issued a slew of guidelines for the state to “alleviate the misery” of animals. It first directed the state police to file the action taken on the complaint received from Bruno’s owner and requested the Director-General of Prosecution “to bestow his personal attention in the matter and ensure that the wheels of the criminal justice system are set in motion to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice”.

The dog was beaten to death by three men over personal enmity with the owner of the pet in the Adimalathura region of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The incident came to light after a video shot by one of the accused emerged on social media. Following this incident, the Kerala HC had registered a suo moto PIL on Thursday to monitor state action in the reported incidents of animal cruelty and in the matter of prevention of cruelty to animals. The Kerala HC had also issued notices to the Centre, state and Animal Welfare Board of India.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: Unsplash-Representative)