Kerala HC Reserves Pleas Against ECI's Postponement Of Election To 3 Rajya Sabha Seats

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on pleas seeking a direction to the ECI for conducting Rajya Sabha elections to the three seats falling vacant on April 21. With the impending retirement of IUML's Abdul Wahab, KK Ragesh of CPI(M) and Congress' Vayalar Ravi, the ECI had earlier announced that the election for their seats will be held on April 12. However, this notification was withdrawn in the wake of a reference received from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

This move attracted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ire as the MLAs of the outgoing Assembly dominated by the LDF could have got the chance to elect the three new members. Subsequently, the secretary of the Legislative Assembly and CPI(M) MLA S Sharma approached the HC seeking relief. Earlier in the day, ECI standing counsel Deepu Lal Mohan placed a statement before a single-judge bench of Justice PV Asha.

Quoting the letter received from the Ministry of Law and Justice, he stated, "If the elections to elect new members to the Council of States are held on 12th April 2021 as suggested, the popular will, which is already recorded in the ballot box consequent to the Assembly Elections already held on 6th April 2021, it may not reflect the will of the people. In view of the above, the Commission may kindly revisit the issue". Mentioning that a senior advocate too endorsed this view, he revealed that the poll body had decided to notify the elections before April 21. On the other hand, Assistant Solicitor General P Vijayakumar refuted the notion that the Centre was trying to arm-twist the Centre.

Assembly election in Kerala

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies while BJP won the Nemom seat only. Buoyed by its success in the local body polls held in December 2020, the ruling coalition is seeking re-election. The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.