Kerala HC Reserves Verdict On Centre's Plea Against Order To Reduce Covishield Dose Gap

On Monday, the Kerala High Court reserved its verdict on the Centre's plea against a single-judge bench's judgment allowing a reduction in the gap between two doses of Covishield. In its verdict dated September 3, the HC bench comprising Justice PB Suresh Kumar allowed Kitex Garments Limited and Kitex Childrenswear Ltd. to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to their workers and close family members 4 weeks after taking the first dose. Mentioning that they have purchased the vaccine stock, the petitioners harped on the right to choose the time interval between two doses.

Justice Kumar noted, "In the result, the writ petition is allowed and the fourth respondent (Additional secretary to government) is directed to make necessary provisions forthwith in the CoWIN portal, so as to enable scheduling of second dose of Covishield vaccine after four weeks of the first dose for those who want to accept the second dose after a period of four weeks in terms of the initial protocol of the vaccine". However, the Centre argued before a division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly that the court cannot interfere with its policy. Moreover, it stressed that the rights of other workers were violated by such a move.

Progress of vaccination in India

As per the Health Ministry data on Monday, the active cases in India declined to 2,30,971- the lowest in 208 days. The improving novel coronavirus situation has been attributed to the rapid vaccination rate in the last few weeks. From June 21 onwards, the Centre started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

The government has already hinted at vaccinating the entire adult population i.e nearly 90 crore people by December itself. In another development, the DCGI approved a study on mixing Covishield and Covaxin. This came after the ICMR observed in a preprint study that a combination of these COVID-19 vaccines elicited better safety and immunogenicity results than two doses of the same vaccine.

In this case, the Christian Medical College, Vellore will conduct the clinical trials on 300 healthy volunteers. The aim of this study will be to ascertain whether two different vaccine doses can be administered to a person instead of the current practice of administering two shots of the same vaccine. A total of 68,73,18,058 persons have been inoculated whereas 27,12,30,942 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.