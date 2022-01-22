Kerala HC Restrains Police From Arresting Malayalam Actor Dileep In Abduction Case

The Kerala High Court on Saturday restrained the police from arresting Malayalam superstar Dileep till January 27 in a case related to the abduction and assault of a female actor. In January, legal troubles mounted for Dileep after he was accused of threatening officials investigating the 2017 assault case.

On January 9, the Crime Branch of Kerala Police arrested Dileep under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections for conspiring to kill police officers. Dileep was booked after Balachandra Kumar shared a purported audio clip of the actor conspiring to “annihilate the investigating officer and his team members”. He was subsequently released on bail.

As per the latest orders of the Kerala HC, the Bench has directed the accused to report before the investigation officer on January 23, 24 and 25. The court has also said that the accused shall be available for interrogation and any other such probe when necessary. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 27.

Kerala actor abduction case

In 2017, Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of plotting the abduction and sexual assault of a celebrated female actor by four men in a moving vehicle. The witnesses in the case had earlier revealed that Dileep and the female actor had a heated feud at the rehearsals of an AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) event. He had allegedly paid the four men to abduct and assault her, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault as proof, in order to exact revenge upon her and “teach her a lesson.”

Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail after being named as the 8th accused in the case. Several other stars like Bindu Panicker, Siddique, and Bhama, examined by the court in the trial had also turned hostile further stirring controversy.

On January 13, the female actor who was sexually assaulted wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concern over the SPP's decision to quit the case. In her letter, the actor stated that the fate of her case was left in 'jeopardy' after two Public Prosecutors quit the high-profile case.