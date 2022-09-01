Kerala HC Says Influence Of 'use & Throw' Culture, Leading To Youth Avoiding Marriages

In its latest observation, the Kerala High Court has stated that the young generation in Kerala has resorted to the consumer culture of 'use and throw' over matrimonial relationships thus resulting in more live-in relationships and divorces.

Last week, the court while hearing a divorce petition by a husband alleging 'matrimonial cruelty' made the statements further adding that the generation has started viewing marriage as an evil that can be avoided for enjoying a 'free life' without any liabilities or obligations.

A bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas also dismissed the divorce plea of the man stating that he had abandoned his wife and three daughters after 9 years of marriage due to an alleged affair with another woman and instead accused his wife of displaying 'matrimonial cruelty.'

The court while justifying the reactions from a wife to knowing her husband's extra-marital affair said that mere quarrels, ordinary wear and tear of matrimonial relationships, or casual outburst of some emotional feelings cannot be treated as cruelties warranting a divorce.

The man's mother also supported his wife stating that she is a good-natured lady who loved her spouse and family.

Culture of use and throw’ have influenced matrimonial relationships: Kerala HC

Meanwhile, speaking about the trend of live-in relationships, the bench noted,

"The generation has expanded the word ‘WIFE’ as ‘Worry Invited For Ever’ by substituting the old concept of ‘Wise Investment For Ever.’ The consumer culture of ‘use and throw’ seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also."

Further stating that Kerala which was once famous for its well-knit family bonds has observed a trend which is to break the nuptial tie for flimsy or selfish reasons, or for extra-marital relationships.

"The wails and screams coming out of disturbed and destroyed families are liable to shake the conscience of the society as a whole", it added. When warring couples, deserted children and desperate divorcees occupy the majority of our population, no doubt it will adversely affect the tranquility of our social life, and our society will have a stunted growth,” it said.

It also pointed out that marriages, from time immemorial, were considered “solemn”. A sanctity was attached to it and it was “the very foundation of strong society”, it said.

Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock