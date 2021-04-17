Kerala HC Scraps 'Only Males Can Apply' Job Boards; 'Can't Stop Eligible Women Candidates'

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the 'Only Males Can Apply' jobs that refuse to provide employment to women citing work involves night hours. The HC stated in their judgment that a rightfully qualified woman cannot be denied employment based on her gender just because the nature of the job would require her to work during night hours.

Cannot stand in the way of an eligible woman: Kerala HC

The Court said, "Protective provisions cannot stand in the way of a woman being considered for employment for which she is otherwise eligible. It is the bounden duty of the respondents who are government and government functionaries to take all appropriate steps to see that a woman is able to carry out the duties assigned to her at all hours, safely and conveniently."

"If that be so, there would be no reason for denying appointment to a qualified hand only on the ground that she is a woman and because the nature of the employment would require her to work during night hours. Such protective provisions cannot stand in the way of a woman being considered for employment for which she is otherwise eligible," the court added.

Justice Anu Sivaraman who passed the order in the petitioner's favour said that this restriction violates Article 14,15, and 16 of the Indian constitution. She also observed that the employer is bound to take all appropriate measures to see that a woman is able to carry out her duties assigned to her at all hours, safely and conveniently.

(With Agency Inputs)