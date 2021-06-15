Kerala HC Seeks Lakshadweep Police's Statement In Filmmaker Aisha Sultana's Bail Plea

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered Lakshadweep's Kavaratti Police to file a statement in the anticipatory bail petition filed by filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case against her. Justice Ashok Menon heard the petition and the next hearing has been pushed to June 17. Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana approached the Kerala HC on Monday seeking anticipatory bail in the case--as she has been booked under the sedition charges by the Kavaratti police.

Sultana accused the government of using ‘COVID-19 as a bioweapon’ against the citizens of Lakshadweep. She said, "They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon.'' The complaint against the filmmaker had been lodged by BJP leader Abdul Khader and she was booked under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sultana's Plea in Kerala HC

According to Sultana's bail plea, she said that the "bio-weapon" remark was made in the context of criticizing the administration for relaxing the COVID-19 protocol. Lakshadweep recorded zero COVID-19 cases before the government allowed relaxations in the norms and claimed that the easing of norms had led to a sharp surge in the number of cases.

Section 124 A (sedition)- The plea further stated that the political issues, criticism does not constitute the offence of sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The applicant's intention was to highlight that due to the unconcerned approach and reforms of the new administrator-- a serious threat has been caused to the lives of the people of the Island. The applicant had no intention of exciting discontent towards the Government, added the plea.

Section 153 B (hate speech)- The offences under section 153B of IPC also will not stand against the applicant as the words spoken is not a damage to the national integration or caused any disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred, the plea stated.

Filmmaker Sultana has filed a bail plea under Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This was filed after the filmmaker was served a notice by Lakshadweep's Kavaratti Police under Section 41A of CrPC, asking her to appear at Police Headquarters.

