Kerala HC Stays Sessions Court's Bail Order For Civic Chandran In Sexual Harassment Case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of Kozhikode Sessions court granting bail to writer Civic Chandran, who is accused in a sexual harassment case. This comes a day after the Kerala government sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the 74-year-old social activist. Justice Kauser Edappagath stated that the observations made by the session court judge cannot be justified.

On August 12, while granting bail to the 74-year-old social activist, the Kozhikode Sessions Court observed that Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (sexual harassment) will not prima facie be attracted if a woman was wearing a "sexually provocative" dress.

In its plea, the Kerala government has sought to remove the controversial remarks in the August 12 observation of the Sessions Court stating that it questions the survivor's right to freedom under the Constitution. The plea further added that the order given by the lower court judge suffers from illegality, lack of sensitivity, sobriety, and perversity, and the bail was granted without considering many facts.

Kozhikode Sessions Court judge transferred

Kozhikode District and Sessions judge S Krishnakumar, who had made controversial observations in his orders while granting bail to accused Chandran in two sexual harassment cases, has been transferred as Presiding Officer of Labour Court in Kollam. As per the transfer order issued by the Kerala High Court, Muralee Krishna S, District and Sessions Judge, Manjeri, will be the new District and Sessions judge, Kozhikode.

In the judiciary transfer and posting orders of District and Sessions judges issued by the High Court late on Tuesday, as part of its routine administrative affairs, has transferred two other judges also.

Civic Chandran accused in sexual harassment case

Chandran has been accused in two sexual harassment cases, one by a young writer, who accused him of molestation during a book exhibition in town in February 2020 and the other one belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community, alleging sexual harassment by him during a book exhibition here in April.

The Kerala Kozhikode Sessions Court was hearing a February 8, 2020 case against 74-year-old accused social activist Civic Chandran. According to the prosecution, Chandran along with the complainant and some other people were camping at Nandi Beach. The victim accused Chandran of grabbing her hand and forcefully taking her to a lonely place and asked to sit on his lap. Thereafter, he tried to outrage her modesty. However, the defence claimed that it was a cooked-up case.

The Court order read, "The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is wearing a dress which is sexually provocative. So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused. Even admitting that there was physical contact it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap."

(Image: ANI)