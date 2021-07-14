Kerala HC Tells Sister Lucy To Vacate Convent, Says 'will Only Provide Protection Outside'

In a big setback, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered Sister Lucy to vacate from the Franciscan Clarist Convent at Karakkamala, saying that it will provide protection to her only outside the convent premises. During the hearing in the HC, Sister Lucy pleaded with the court to not make her leave the convent since she had been a nun there for decades. However, the Kerala HC stated that 'protection to life' will be granted to Sister Lucy whenever she chooses to stay but only outside the convent.

While speaking to Republic TV George Joseph of the Catholic Reform Movement said, "She has been denied of justice because when the congregation allots nuns to convents, they undertake an agreement that they will keep them till their deaths. Then how can they throw them out in their middle age?"

Sister Lucy fails to find legal representatives

Earlier in the day, Republic TV had reported that no lawyer was ready to represent Sister Lucy in the Kerala High Court and therefore she had decided to appear for herself. As per reports, Sister Lucy's lawyer relinquished the Vakalatnama, and the same was confirmed by her. She stated that after the last hearing day, her lawyer informed her that since the order was passed, he will not take the Vakalatnama.

"Frankly speaking, many times I think of giving up this fight because I am tired due to these events and because of my congregation. It seems like I am becoming their enemy. Its too difficult for me and sometimes I am depressed as well," said Sister Lucy to Republic TV.

Earlier in June, the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church had rejected her appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Lucy was dismissed and made to vacate the premises in August 2019 for seeking justice for the victim and participating in the September 2018 protest.