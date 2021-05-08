Kerala High Court Lauds EC And State Police For No Violation Of COVID Norms

Amid the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus across the country, the Kerala High Court on Friday appreciated the effort of the Election Commission and the State police in ensuring no violation of the COVID-19 protocols by any political party in connection with the counting of votes for the Assembly elections on May 2. However, the court also observed that the present situation would have been better if everyone was collectively careful.

While closing the writ petition seeking to impose restrictions on the activities of political parties in connection with the counting of votes, a Division Bench of the court comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath commended the petitioner, Dr. K P Pradeep of Kannur district, for having brought this grave issue to the notice of the court.

The court said, "the seemingly unbridled and unrestrained euphoria of an inevitable and vital democratic exercise the local body and State Legislature elections were in full display in the last few months and one can only rue in hindsight that, perhaps, if we had been collectively a little more careful, the present crisis could have been better contained."

"The prophylactic ''SMS'' against COVID-19 Sanitiser, Mask and Social Distancing was unfortunately lost in the din of the electoral campaigns. There is a general sentiment that we let our guard down, but we cannot let it happen again," the court observed.

As far as the plea on April 30 is concerned, the court had directed police and District Collectors to ensure that no assembly of people takes place in the State for four days from May 1 in connection with the counting of votes. Banning the victory processions of political parties following the counting, the court had also directed that stringent action be taken against those who assemble thereby violating the COVID-19 protocol.

COVID Cases in Kerala

Kerala saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases on Friday as it registered 38,460 infections and 54 deaths, taking the overall tally to 18.24 lakh and the toll to 5,682 the state government said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,02,650. A total of 26,662 patients have been cured, taking the number of recoveries to 14,16,177, a health department bulletin said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.64 per cent. Ernakulam district continued to remain on top with 5,361 new cases followed by Kozhikode (4,200), Malappuram (3949), Thrissur (3,7387), and Kannur (3,139).

(With Agency Inputs)