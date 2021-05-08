Kerala High Court Seeks Response From Centre Regarding COVID Vaccines Allotment Of State

The Kerala High Court on Friday questioned Centre on when will the state receive its demanded stock of COVID-19 vaccine. The court was hearing a suo motu with a petition challenging the Centre's "Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy" (policy) and a case against overcrowding outside vaccine centres. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for May 20.

The bench comprising of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath also asked if it's true that the state was receiving 3 lakh vaccine doses against its request for one crore doses. A response from the Indian Government is sought at the earliest on when there will be enough vaccines. The court further clarified that the questions are not asked for preference to Kerala but for the availability of the vaccines.

The HC warned that the crowd outside vaccine centres could be a result of shortage fear.

"We think that the Government of India should respond at the earliest as to when there would be a meaningful solution to the scarcity of doses of vaccines, which is now being faced. When we say this, it may not be misunderstood to mean that we are asking for any preferential treatment to the State of Kerala, but only that the Government of India must inform us how and when the doses, as requested, can be made available to Kerala. The general fear of there being a vaccine shortage was perhaps leading to flocking in front of vaccine centres," remarked the Kerala High Court.

Deployment of vaccines from producers

The Court further directed the police chiefs to inform all the SHOs via email that any request for deployment by vaccine centres will be respected. On-duty police outside vaccine centres have been directed to remain empathetic to the crowd and no force to be used added the High Court. These orders come at a time when Kerala is struggling with huge COVID-19 numbers, like most of India. The state imposed a complete lockdown of nine days starting from May 8 to bring down the wild spread of COVID-19 vases. The state recorded 38,460 new cases of COVID-19 along with 54 deaths in the last 24 hours.