Kerala: In 2017 Actress Assault Case, Prime Accused Moves SC After HC Rejects Bail Plea

The prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, Sunil NS has moved the Supreme Court after his bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court on the rationale that it would send a wrong signal to society. In his bail plea filed through advocates Sriram Parakkat and Satheesh Mohanan, the applicant has challenged the March 29, 2022 order passed by the Kerala HC dismissing his bail plea. The advocates also submitted that Sunil NS has been in the police custody since the last five years since February 23, 2017.

The petition stated that the case is likely to continue until investigations begin again. "Examination of almost all witnesses is over and the investigating agency has started a further investigation and invariably there will be much more witnesses to be examined and there is no likelihood of the case coming to a conclusion in the near future," the petition read.

In the petition, the applicant has also assured that he will not move to any other jurisdiction in this case and mentioned, "The applicant (Sunil NS) has not moved any other Court seeking the same relief and shall not move a similar application during the pendency of this application."

Further arguing for the applicant's sincere conduct in the courtroom during the proceedings and also his committment towards following the due course of the law, the advocate said that earlier Sunil NS had surrendered himself before the court, however, he was forcefully taken by the police from inside the coutroom.

“This alone is sufficient to show that there is no possibility of the accused fleeing from justice,” Sunil NS’s lawyer said. He further stated that the conduct of the applicant throughout the trial was impeccable and hadn't caused any obstruction.

2017 Actress assault case

Sunil NS is named as a prime accused in the 315-page chargesheet filed against him and seven others before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate. Filed in April 2017, the chargesheet says that all except one have been booked on the charges of kidnapping, rape, criminal conspiracy under Sections 120(b), 342, 366, 376, 506(1), 212, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66E and 67A of the IT Act. According to the police, the chargesheet was filed based on the evidence collected during the forensic investigation of the place of the incident.

The actor, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi and was allegedly abducted by a group of men who forcefully entered her car - which was driven for two hours during which she was allegedly molested. Sunil NS and other accomplices were arrested a week later. The actor's driver was also arrested.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative