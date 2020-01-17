Kerala Journalist Manhandled By Ex-DGP Senkumar's Aides For Posing Tough Questions

In a shocking behaviour, visuals of former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar's aides manhandling a senior journalist have emerged on Friday. Visuals show aides pushing the journalist out of the venue for asking tough questions to the former DGP. The Kerala Union of working journalists to seek an apology from the officer. Subsequently, the manhandled journalist filed a complaint against Senkumar.

Sources report that the incident took place at a press conference in Trivandram Press Club on Thursday. The question was reportedly on Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala's statement on regretting making Senkumar DGP. Sources report that while the Kerala journalist was being heckled and pushed, Senkumar was heard asking whether the journalist was drunk, clearly affronted by the question.

What did the journalist ask the ex-DGP?

The journalist was seeking a response to Chennithala's statement on regretting his decision to make Senkumar DGP when he was Kerala's home minister. Reports state that Chennitala said that he had made a big mistake by appointing Senkumar as police chief, bypassing seniority to favour a Malayali officer. Senkumar was appointed as DGP Law and Order on May 31, 2015, by Chennithala during the Congress regime, as per reports. Soon after, when LDF took charge, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly fired Senkumar in May 2016 for alleged lapses in handling the Puttingal firework disaster and the Perumbavoor rape case.

Senkumar's controversies

Reports state that since retiring from the police, Senkumar has been politically affiliated to the BJP and has stirred many controversies. In August 2017, he had reportedly alleged that some Muslims had practiced ‘love jihad’. Moreover, he had also allegedly made inflammatory statements on the growing Muslim population, against female students of JNU. Senkumar who had been fired buy Vijayan was reinstated by the government on the orders of the Supreme court in April 2017 and he retired in June 2017, as per reports.

