'KIIFB Facilitating Backdoor Entry': Made 14 Contracts While Dumping Recruitments From PSC

An RTI application filed by Thrissur based lawyer and congress worker Shaji K Kodankandath has revealed, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has made 14 appointments on a contract basis while completely ignoring the PSC list.

"14 appointments were made in KIIFB including the chief executive officer, assistant general manager, general manager each of them with a handsome A 5-digit salary. While hundreds of thousands of eligible candidates are waiting for a job placement under the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) list," said Shaji

Accusing that the left-led Pinarayi Vijayan Government is always creating an environment where backdoor entry is preferred than direct appointments through the PSC. "A CEO is appointed with a monthly salary of Rs 3,30,000 per month. And to aide him, another 4-5 contract workers are also roped in. Isn't this outrageous?" he stated.

In the reply to the activist, the RTI application maintained that no appointments were made through any consultancy, but all appointments were made under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Act ( Amendment) 2016 act.

Kerala Govt amends KIIF Act

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Act ( amendment) 2016, was originally enacted in 2000. In the act, under the 10th clause appointment of officers and staff states that the government may appoint staff as they consider, necessary to assist the board in the discharge of its function and duties under this act on deputation or through Public Service Commission.

However, when the Pinarayi Vijayan government came into power in 2016, it amended the clause and struck down the word 'deputation' and 'Public Service Commission.' It also expanded the clause giving it the power to appoint a CEO of the board who is in rank with the Secretary of the government and will be the fund manager of the board.

The amendment arguably added a vague clause with the appointment of officers and staff saying that they can be recruited 'as specified by the government from, time to time.

"What does this 'time to time' imply? Isn't it very vague and ambiguous? Does it not, in reality, say, concerning appointment on the board, the government can do whatever they want, in the way they want?" asked Shaji.

