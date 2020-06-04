Kerala: Woman Employee Commits Suicide Inside Bank By Setting Herself Ablaze; Probe On

In a shocking incident, a woman on Wednesday committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside the premises of a co-operative bank in Kollam. The deceased, identified as Sathyavathi, was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank, according to police. She was a temporary employee in the bank and was facing issues on the job.

"Though witnesses told us that she was undergoing issues related to the job, we are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide," the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Kerala: A woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at a co-operative bank in Kollam yesterday. Police say, "She was working with Puthukalam Service Co-Operative Bank as a temporary employee. The reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Investigation on." pic.twitter.com/xwlW45vVgo — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

