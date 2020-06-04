Last Updated:

Kerala: Woman Employee Commits Suicide Inside Bank By Setting Herself Ablaze; Probe On

The deceased, identified as Sathyavathi, was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank as a temporary employee and was facing issues on the job.

Kerala

In a shocking incident, a woman on Wednesday committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside the premises of a co-operative bank in Kollam. The deceased, identified as Sathyavathi, was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank, according to police. She was a temporary employee in the bank and was facing issues on the job.

"Though witnesses told us that she was undergoing issues related to the job, we are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide," the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

