Kerala Lesbian Couple Adhila & Fathima Allowed To Live Together By HC, Speak To Republic

In a big win, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Fathima Noora and Adhila Nazrin to live together amid the uproar against their relationship. The couple had been forcibly separated by the families with Noora allegedly being forced into conversion therapy.

A Habeas corpus was filed by Adhila Nazrin before the Kerala HC, following which, Fatima Noora was brought in by the Binanipuram Police before the court. In a short proceeding, the 2-judge bench of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and C. Jayachandran bench spoke directly to the lesbian couple, asking them whether they wanted to live together. Both replied in affirmative after which the court passed the order in their favour.

Lesbian couple faced death threats, were forcibly separated by parents

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Adhila Nazrin detailed her relationship with Fathima Noora and how they faced ostracization and death threats for wanting to live together. She also alleged that her girlfriend's mother had filed a 'kidnapping' complaint against her when the two ran away to seek shelter at Vanaja Collective.

"We are a lesbian couple and we became committed during school days. Our parents caught our relationship but we lied and still continued our relationship. After completing our degrees and getting a job, we left our homes and things started to fall upside down. My parents took responsibility for us, but they were playing us. They have mentally tortured us," said Nazrin.

"Noora's mother came and showed me a petition saying that I kidnapped her and she will take her back. They are very cruel, they may try to kill her and there were several threats from Noora's familỵ They even threatened to kill me and my father. Noora was taken away from me by force," she added.

The 22-year-old further revealed that after putting up a Facebook post and publically disclosing the truth she had been disowned by her family. "I am a Muslim, I support my beliefs and I respect others. But society supports heterosexual relationships, that a woman is made for a man. We need the government to support us, and allow us to have a registered marriage. My family has disowned me for the Facebook post I have put up. But it's good if they are leaving me, leave my life. We will settle things in court," she said.