Kerala Man Takes Out Truck Parade To Show Off New Luxury Car; Waves At Cops & Gets Booked

A Kerala based businessman was booked by police for holding a roadshow through the town to flaunt his newly-purchased Mercedes Benz car, flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. Six heavy-duty tipper lorries, also seemingly acquired recently, were seen following the white Mercedes as a part of the parade.

Reportedly, Roy is was the first person in the country to acquire the Mercedes Benz GLE300 model and he is even said to have conducted a photo-shoot with the car.

In the videos which have gone viral, Roy Kurien, a quarry and granite businessman, can be seen sitting on top of the white Mercedes, waving at local residents and passersby who watched in surprise. One of the vehicles that Roy waved at happened to be a police vehicle.

He was been booked by the police on Tuesday under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 279 (rash driving), of the IPC and breaching COVID 19 regulations and under the Motor Vehicles Act for not getting the vehicle duly registered. The video of his parade has gone viral.

The businessman was also arrested in the last week of June for conducting a party at a resort in Idukki amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The party was attended by more than 250 people and two dancers from Bengaluru were also called to entertain the guests at the party. The party visuals had also gone viral after which the police took action against him and booked 40 others who attended the party, according to media reports.

