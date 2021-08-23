Kerala MLA KT Jaleel Moves SC Against HC Verdict Upholding Lokayukta Report's Legality

Challenging the Kerala High Court verdict on the Lokayukta report which found him guilty of nepotism, ex-Minister KT Jaleel has moved the Supreme Court. The report had charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving a government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms. As per the complaint filed by Muslim League youth leader Muhammad Shafi in 2018, Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed as the general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by flouting rules.

A division bench of the HC comprising Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu belied the charge that the Lokayukta had not followed the proper procedure while investigating the complaint. It observed, "The materials indicate that it is based on the facts disclosed in the written statements filed by the State Government as also the petitioner and based on the facts disclosed in the files produced by the Government, that the factual conclusions in the report under Section 12(3) of the Act have been arrived at". While the hearing was in process, Jaleel tendered his resignation as the Higher Education and Minority Welfare Minister.

In its judgment dated April 20, the HC ruled, "We have already found that the Lok Ayukta was acting within the scope of its powers while arriving at its conclusion. In the circumstances, we are of the view that the petitioner has not made out any ground for interference in the final opinion formulated by the Lok Ayukta in this proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution. The writ petition, in the circumstances, is without any merit and the same is accordingly dismissed in limine."

Jaleel alleges loopholes in Lokayukta's approach

In his plea before the apex court, Jaleel argued that the HC erred in ignoring the deviation from the mandatory procedure required to be complied with under the Lokayukta Act. To prove his contention, he claimed that the Lokayukta did not conduct a probe after the Preliminary Enquiry as mandated by this law. Alleging that even the Preliminary Enquiry was not completed, he added that the Lokayukta's final report was based only on the chronology of events as per the complaint. According to him, this was a violation of the principles of natural justice as enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution. In the recently concluded Kerala Assembly polls, the CPI(M) MLA defeated Congress' Firos Kunnamparambil from Thavanur with a victory margin of 3,066 votes.