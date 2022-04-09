Kerala: 'No Form Of Consent Given For SilverLine Rail Project,' Centre Tells State HC

According to an affidavit filed in the Kerala High Court by the Central Government on Saturday, the Kerala government has not been provided any consent for proceeding with the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) or stone lying in private property for the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project.

It also stated that the state government did not approach the railways for approval, nor did it issue any notice about the SIA or stone placement. After considering all of the arguments, a single bench led by Justice Devan Ramachandran reserved its verdict in a series of petitions seeking to halt the state government's stone-laying operations for the project.

Earlier during the hearing, the Court had asked the state, “Is the state government the competent authority to conduct SIA for the project? Are the survey stones laid by the authorities permanent?”

“This is a joint venture project of the Government of India and the Government of Kerala. The central government is also an equal partner in the project, so you hold equal responsibility to answer all the questions,” the court told the Central government.

Earlier, MPs from the CPI(M) and the BJP clashed in the Rajya Sabha, accusing each other of playing politics over the K-Rail project. Moreover, at a few locations around the state, enraged protesters tore up the marker stones that were being placed as part of the project.

Kerala being a linear state is divided into Southern Kerala, Central Kerala and Northern Kerala with the population density of 3.45 crores. The state’s highways are almost always choked with buzzing sounds of vehicles. Road developments in the state have come to a pause and the presence of residential and commercial establishments along key routes makes road development a dream which is not achievable anytime soon.

SilverLine High Speed train could significantly reduce road accidents, cut travel time

The SilverLine Project will transform local commutes by reducing travel time and enhancing transportation quality. Every kilometer a passenger travels on semi-high-speed rail is a kilometer not travelled in a car. Due to road decongestion, there would be a significant reduction in traffic accidents. The SilverLine also offers last-mile connectivity, changing people's perceptions of public transit.

The 529.45 km SilverLine corridor between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with a top speed of 200 kmph, eases transportation between the state's north and south ends and cuts overall travel time to less than four hours, down from 10 to 12 hours currently. Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kochi Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are among the intermediate stops.

