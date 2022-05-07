Kerala: PFI Member Arrested In RSS Worker's Murder Case; Accused Was Govt School Teacher

In a recent development on the RSS worker Sanjith's death case, Kerala police have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker in relation to the murder case. The accused was absconding for the last five months and has been identified as Darussalam Bawa, a 56-year old retired Kerala government lower primary school teacher.

According to the police officials, Bawa was involved in the conspiracy to kill RSS worker Sanjith and had taken part in several meetings regarding the plot to kill Sanjith. They further added that Bawa was picked up from the Thrissur Bus stand. Notably, an Imam of a mosque was also involved in this murder case. However, he has not yet been caught. This comes following the Kerala High Court order on Thursday that rejected a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of an RSS worker who was murdered in November last year in the Palakkad district of the state.

Kerala HC rejects plea seeking CBI probe

On Thursday, the Kerala HC rejected a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of RSS worker Sanjith who was hacked to death on November 15 last year while he was taking his wife to her workplace. Justice K Haripal dismissed the petition moved by the deceased RSS worker's widow. Notably, the state had opposed the plea saying it has arrested all the accused and that if any new agency comes in, it will have to carry out the entire process again which would delay the filing of the final report and in the meanwhile, the accused might get out on bail.

The Popular Front of India (PFI)links, in this case, have been critically established as Kerala Police arrested several persons, including an officer-bearer of the organisation, in the Sanjith murder case. It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and organisations of RSS have alleged that the activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder of Sanjith

Another RSS leader killed in Palakkad

Last month, a political murder was reported in Kerala's Palakkad district, where an RSS leader was hacked to death in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang. This seemed like an alleged rivalry between RSS and SDPI, as the incident happened just a day after the murder of SDPI worker Subair in Elapully of Palakkad.

The police said that SK Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked at his motorbike shop in Melamuri by a six-member gang. The BJP and the opposition Congress pointed at the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the incident proves the worsening law and order situation in Kerala.

The CCTV visuals from the nearby shops, accessed by Republic TV, revealed the assailants riding three motorbikes reaching the shop and three of them further attacking Srinivasan. Even in this murder case, PFI and SDPI members were arrested as accused.