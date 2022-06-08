Kerala Minor Sloganeering Case: NCPCR Summons Alappuzha SP; Seeks Report By June 14

In a development in the case from Kerala where a minor was seen hurling inciteful slogans at a PFI event, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now summoned the Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP). The police officer has been asked to appear before the Commission on June 13 in connection with a boy allegedly raising 'hate slogans' at a PFI rally. The NCPCR had earlier sought registration of a First Information Report against those responsible for allegedly letting the child raise provocative slogans during the rally.

Earlier in May, a short video of a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person raising provocative slogans during a PFI rally in Alappuzha had gained attention. Following this, the NCPCR on May 23 wrote to Kerala police demanding the registration of an FIR against those responsible for letting the child raise slogans at the rally. The commission had informed the Kerala Police chief that the apex child rights body received a complaint about the incident.

However, the child rights commission received no reply to the letter. Now, the rights body has summoned the Superintendent of Police at Alappuzha to appear before the commission or through video conference on June 13. Meanwhile, the body has also sought a detailed action report from the police by June 14.

Minor seen raising slogans at PFI rally

The controversy erupted after a small child was seen hurling inciteful slogans at a PFI rally and the video of the same went viral. After a person named Vijayakumar PK complained about the allegedly provocative slogans, the Kerala Police registered an FIR against PFI Alappuzha district chief Navas, district secretary Mujeeb and others.

The persons were booked under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (Act against the public tranquillity), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120(O) of Kerala Police Act. The Kerala Police later arrested the father of the child whose video chanting slogans at PFI's 'Save the Republic' rally in Alappuzha on May 21 went viral.