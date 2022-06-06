Kerala: PFI Stages Protest, Marches To CM Vijayan's Residence Over Action Against It

On Monday, the Popular Front of India (PFI) staged a massive protest in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram against action against it in various cases. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the group was seen raising slogans against the state government and leading its march towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence.

PFI had announced that the protest will be carried out across the country. .

The protests took place in Thiruvananthapuram against the state government as its cadres marched to the CM's residence bearing a large banner.

There have been a number of matters over which action has been taken in relation to the PFI. In one case, that of the viral video wherein a minor boy was seen raising inciteful slogans at a PFI event. In another case, there was a video of a PFI man who made controversial remarks against the judiciary. In both cases, arrests have been made. The matter of the boy's sloganeering had required the Kerala HC to rap the state government for slow action, and it was in response to this that a PFI man had made his remarks against the judiciary.

Viral video of boy sloganeering at PFI event

The controversy erupted after a small child was heard saying in the PFI rally, "(Hindus) should buy rice and flowers for their rites. Oh! I forgot one thing. (Christians) should also buy incense for their last rites. Here comes...here comes...your butchers. If you want to live here, live decently. Otherwise, we know how to implement Azadi. If you want to live here, live decently". After a person named Vijayakumar PK complained about these provocative slogans, the Kerala Police registered an FIR against PFI Alappuzha district chief Navas, district secretary Mujeeb and others.

They were booked under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (Act against the public tranquillity), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120(O) of Kerala Police Act. Erattupetta resident Anas was the first person to be arrested in this case on May 24. However, the PFI stressed that such slogans were against the policy of the outfit and promised to look into the matter.

The Kerala Police later arrested the father of the child whose video chanting provocative slogans at PFI's 'Save the Republic' rally in Alappuzha on May 21 went viral. In the latest development, the Alappuzha judicial first class magistrate denied bail to the main accused Navas Vandanam and Ansar Najeeb. Navas is the president of the PFI Alappuzha district and Najeeb was the one carrying the child who raised the slogans on his shoulders. So far, at least 20 persons have been arrested in connection with this case.

PFI Leader's controversial 'Saffron Underwear' Remark

After the Kerala High Court expressed its shock over children being used in political and religious rallies, a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader made a rather distasteful comment on the judiciary. In a video accessed by Republic, the state committee member of the PFI said that the courts were getting shocked pretty soon these days. The member, identified as Yahya Thangal, went on to elaborate on the reason, saying that it was because the judges were wearing 'saffron underwear'.

"Courts are getting shocked so fast nowadays. After hearing slogans at the Allapuzha PFI rally, High Court judges are shocked. Do you know the reason? The underwear worn by judges if it is saffron, obviously they will feel the heat. It will may you worried. It will burn you. We are fully aware it will disturb you," said Yahya Thangal, a state committee member of PFI.

However, after Kerala police arrested Thangal in connection with the Alappuzha hate slogan case, said he does not regret his derogatory comments on judges.

Image: RepublicWorld