Kerala Police Cyberdome Conducts Online Hackathon 'CODE-VID-19'

Kerala Police Cyberdome on Tuesday stated that it is conducting an online hackathon named 'CODE-VID-19.' Through the hackathon, the Kerala Police seeks to find IT-based innovative solutions that can help the police in the battle against Coronavirus.

"We are conducting an online hackathon named 'CODE-VID-19' to find IT-based innovative solutions that can help police in the fight against COVID-19. We call upon the tech-community across India to come forward and contribute to this fight against COVID-19. Showcase your technical skills to stop-prevent-contain the pandemic COVID-19," Kerala Police Cyberdome said in a statement.

"The objective of online CODE-VID 19 is to find a technology-based innovative solution for police to effectively contain coronavirus for the benefit of society. The last date of submission of your idea and technical solutions is 29-03-2020. The best idea will be suitably rewarded. We invite you, to leverage your technical skill to fight pandemic COVID-19," the statement added.

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan orders complete lockdown in the state amid Coronavirus outbreak

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with 10 deaths.

READ | Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total cases, deaths, statistics, and state-wise breakup

Kerala CM Vijayan Orders Complete Lockdown In State

Earlier on Monday, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a complete lockdown in the state. Taking to Twitter, CM Vijayan informed that the state borders will also be sealed. However, essential services will remain open. He added that the state will intensify monitoring activities and strict measures have been imposed in Kasaragod. This comes after the state reported 28 new cases on Monday, a day after the Janta Curfew was imposed.

Kerala will go into a lockdown.



Strict measures imposed in Kasaragod district.



Essential services will remain open.



State borders will be closed.



Have decided to intensify monitoring activities. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 23, 2020

READ | COVID-19: Brother-sister duo from Kerala defies 'home quarantine', secretly fly to the UK

READ | Kerala CM seeks authority to give clearances for manufacturing masks, sanitisers

(With ANI inputs)