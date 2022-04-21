Kerala Police, K-rail Protesters Clash In Thiruvananthapuram; Cop Seen Kicking Locals

A protest led by Kerala Congress against the state government's Silverline rail project in Thiruvananthapuram witnessed ugly scenes on Thursday after a violent clash broke out between demonstrators and police personnel. An attempt to lay survey stones for the Kerala government’s ambitious rail corridor project had triggered the clash between local residents and the police near Kaniyapuram in the capital district.

Due to intensified protests, the officials were forced to stop the procedure temporarily and return. A group of locals, led by the Congress activists had blocked the officials when they arrived with the equipment to lay survey stones. A clash broke out after the police tried to remove the protesters from the area. Shocking visuals from the protest site showed cops assaulting the protesters with one kicking some people to the ground. The injured locals were rushed to a nearby hospital later.

One of the protesters said they would continue to demonstrate and would never allow officials to lay the survey stones. He also claimed that the residents did not get any prior information regarding the procedure. The police have rejected the allegations of high-handedness against the protesters, saying they did not boot any protesters deliberately but only tried to protect the K-Rail officials. Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan later visited the injured people at the hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

Uproar over Kerala rail project

Though the Left government is going ahead with the multi-crore semi-high-speed rail project, it is being opposed by the opposition Congress and the BJP as well as by the local people in many parts of the southern state.

The SilverLine rail corridor envisaged to cover a 530-kilometer stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, is estimated to cost around Rs 64,000 crore.

The project aims to make transportation easy along the entire north-south of Kerala and reduce travel time to less than four hours as against 12–14 hours.

(With inputs from agency)