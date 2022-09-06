Kerala Police Nabs 11 Sri Lankans Planning To Sail From Kollam To Canada On Fishing Boat

The Kerala police on September 6 arrested 11 Sri Lankan nationals from a hotel in Kollam in South Kerala after a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police that they were planning to sail to Canada in a fishing boat.

Six men with four women and a child have been arrested. According to the police, they were planning to illegally migrate to Canada by a shipping boat from the Southern coast of India.

Notably, a total of 22 Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by Kerala police. Earlier, a case of human trafficking was registered against the arrested Sri Lankan nationals.

Kerala police officials have arrested the main human trafficking agent, Laxam who is a native of Colombo. According to sources, the Sri Lanka nationals tried to migrate to Canada via Tami Nadu’s Karakad district on August 16. However, the plan failed due to heavy security in the Karakad district.

Police officials told that the agent, Laxman informed the refugees that the boat will reach Kollam beach on Tuesday evening. The agent assured them that they would reach Canada by boat in 45 days. During questioning, the Sri Lankan nationals told police that they gave Rs 2.5 lakh to the agent to ensure their trip to Canada from the Southern coast of India.

Tamil Nadu's special police team has started a detailed investigation into the arrest of 11 Sri Lankan nationals. Special police teams including sleuths from the elite 'Q' branch of the Tamil Nadu police are in Kollam to interrogate those who are under the custody of the Kerala police. Notably, central agencies have given tip-offs about some Sri Lankan nationals who have landed in Chennai and other airports in Tamil Nadu.

