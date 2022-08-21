Last Updated:

Kerala: Prime Accused In Parallel Telephone Exchange Case Arrested From Wayanad

The prime accused in the Kozhikode parallel telephone exchange case, who was absconding for a year, was arrested by Kerala police from Wayanad on Friday.

In a massive development, the prime accused in the Kozhikode parallel telephone exchange case was nabbed by the Kerala police from Wayanad on Friday night. The accused, identified as PP Shabeeer, was absconding for almost a year, informed A Akbar, Commissioner of Police. According to police, he is suspected to be one of the four key accused in the case. A total transaction of Rs 46 cr had come to light via accounts of all accused persons together.

Parallel telephone exchange unearthed in Kerala 

Earlier this year, a parallel telephone exchange was busted at Kozhikode's Ernakulam which was being run by 14 parallel telephone exchanges in various parts of the district. Three persons were arrested and the equipment used for running illegal parallel telephone exchanges that port international incoming internet calls into local telephone calls were seized.

Later another parallel exchange under the cover of an Ayurveda shop in Palakkad was busted by Kerala police. The exchange was found at Mettupalayam Street during an investigation based on a tip-off received through police intelligence. Several SIMs and cables were seized.

The exchange was run by an organisation called Keerthi Ayurvedic. Several SIM cards, cables, and address documents were seized during the search. The police have also questioned an employee of the ayurvedic institute. The company is owned by Moitheen Koya, a native of Kozhikode. According to the police, he is suspected to be involved in a Kozhikode parallel telephone exchange case as well.

"Keerthi Ayurvedic has been operating in this building for eight years, however, local sources confirmed to the police that the exchange was set up in January. A comprehensive investigation is underway into the incident," said district police chief R.K. Viswanath. The Palakkad parallel exchange has been found as part of the investigation following the incident where the Kozhikode parallel exchange was found. The police say the connection is very probable.

