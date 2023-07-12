Kerala Professor Assault Case: NIA Court Finds 6 Of 11 Accused Guilty

The Kochi NIA court on Wednesday pronounced 6 of the 11 accused in the Kerala professor TJ Joseph hand chopping case guilty. The court found Popular Front of India (PFI) members Sajil, Nasar, Najeeb, Noushad, Moydeenkunju, and Ayoob guilty of the charges. Five others have been acquitted of the crime. The quantum of punishment will be announced later by the NIA court.

The court stated that the terrorism charges and the conspiracy have been proved beyond doubt.

Responding to the verdict, Professor PJ Joseph said in Thodupuzha that the law had caught up with the accused. However, he stated that he did not believe he got justice in the case. "The people who are the accused came under the influence of religious bigots. I believe the real culprits behind this conspiracy and terror are still at large," he lamented.

He also said that he is unhappy that the Kerala Police were unable to trace the whereabouts of one of the prime accused Savad who is absconding for the last 13 years. "A change must undergo in archaic rules that are still followed by fundamentalists. Only then can justice be delivered," he concluded.

Meanwhile, former SP of NIA TK Rajmohan has expressed his satisfaction with the verdict. "This is a lesson for all those youngsters who get misdirected by religious fundamentalists. I was part of the team which first visited the Professor after he fell victim to the terror." He said justice will only be completed the day Savad gets arrested.

The quantum of punishment will be delivered on Thursday at 3 PM. It will also detail how many among the accused are slapped under The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.