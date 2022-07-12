Kerala: RSS Slams Bomb Attack At Kannur Office; 'their intentions won't Hinder patriots'

Moments after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Payyannur office was attacked in Kerala's Kannur district, the RSS demanded that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government take stern and preventive measures to avoid such attacks as "it is equal to insulting the Constitution of the country."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, RSS leader Indresh Kumar condemned the attack and stated that there have been multiple attempts made in a bid to ban the Sanghs. He added the "so-called seculars and communists" have worked in the best interest of foreign countries instead of India.

"Before independence, the British government tried to ban Sanghs but was defeated. Post partition, the so-called secular Congress that divided the country also tried to impose a ban on the Sanghs and crush the country's democracy but all their attempts went in vain. Leftists and communists extend their support to foreign countries instead of India. These people never raise slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' or 'Hindustan Zindabad' in their public rallies," Indresh Kumar said. "We have witnessed in the past few years, that they have always tried to attack RSS offices, especially in Kerala and West Bengal. Their intentions will never be able to hinder patriots, social workers, and those who carry the flag of peace and harmony inside this country. Governments of other states including Kerala should ensure to take stern and preventive measures to avoid such attacks as it is equal to insulting the Constitution of the country and the public will never accept it," the RSS leader added.

A bomb was hurled at the RSS office at Payyannur in the Kannur district on Tuesday morning. Police sources informed that the office's window panes were shattered. However, no injuries were reported. This bomb attack took place in close proximity to a local police station.