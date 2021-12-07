Kerala: SDPI Activists Booked For Allegedly Pasting 'I Am Babri' Stickers On Children

Following the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists' action of allegedly pasting 'I am Babari' sticker on the students of St George High School in Kottangal, Pathanamthitta police registered a case against three for trying to create communal disharmony and riots. The complaint was raised by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) based on BJP Kerala leader PK Krishnadas' objections. Local SDPI leader Muneer Ibnu Nazeer and two others have been booked under sections 153(A), 341, 34. Police FIR claims that the accused were trying to create unrest in the area. This comes after the National Child Rights Commission had sought a reply from the Pathanamthitta districts police chief over the incident.

Kerala BJP leader files complaint:

SDPI local activist's Facebook post reads 'Babari is the fire'

NCPCR Chief says action can have an effect on children

While speaking exclusively to Republic, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo asserted, "Pathanamthitta district official has been asked to file a report based on the lodged complaint within two days. This is definitely harmful to children because it will affect their psychological development at this point when they are attending school. That is why we have issued a notice".

Kerala BJP leaders condemn the incident

Kerala BJP President K Surendran called the action condemnable and questioned why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is silent.

"Is Kerala another Syria in the making? The SDPI is forcefully pasting "I Am Babari" sticker on the students of Chungappara St. George School in Kottangal Panchayat, which is ruled by the @CPIMKerala - SDPI alliance. Why is CM @vijayanpinarayi silent? Condemnable.@AmitShah," the BJP leader said.

What happened on December 6?

On this day, back in 1992, Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh was razed, triggering riots across the country which resulted in the death of around 2,000 people. In November 2019, the Supreme Court, based on archaeological facts ordered the mosque site to be handed over a trust to build a Hindu temple and gave an alternative five-acre plot to build the mosque. The judgement had observed that Hindus continued to worship uninterrupted in the outer courtyard despite putting up a brick wall at the site while Muslims were unable to prove they were in exclusive possession of the inner courtyard.

Image: Twitter/@BJPKeralam