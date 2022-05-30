Kerala: Six Men Attack Police Jeep In Bid To Free PFI Leader From Custody; Arrested

The Kerala Police has arrested six Popular Front of India (PFI) activists for allegedly attempting to free its district committee member who was arrested in connection with the Alappuzha hate slogan case. As per sources, the activists attacked a police jeep that was carrying PFI leader Yahya Thangal to release him from custody on Sunday. The incident took place when the vehicle was stationed at the Kumbalam toll plaza, near the Kochi-Allepey border in Aluva.

Thangal was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged provocative sloganeering by a minor boy at a recent rally organized by the PFI in Kerala's Alappuzha district. He was taken into custody as one of the organizers of the event where the provocative slogans were raised.

Thangal, on Saturday, had also made derogatory remarks against judges of the Kerala High Court. In a viral video, he was heard saying that the courts were shocked by the Alappuzha rally because the "judges were wearing saffron underwear." On this issue, police said they have not yet taken any action as the high court has to take cognizance of the same.

"Don't regret insulting judiciary": PFI leader after arrest

When confronted by Republic TV about his offensive remarks against the judiciary, the PFI leader said, "I have no regrets. We will keep talking against RSS. If that is a crime, then the court should not make any observation based on an opinion constructed by the ideals of RSS."

Yahya Thangal was produced before the court on Monday, which remanded him to two weeks of judicial custody, till June 13. He will be lodged in Mavelikkara Jail.

On Saturday, the police arrested the minor boy’s father. A purported video, in which the child could be seen sitting on the shoulder of a person and raising offensive slogans on May 21, had gone viral on social media platforms. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police prompting it to register a case.

So far, more than 20 people have been arrested and remanded in the case and more people were being taken into custody for questioning from various places. According to police sources, the boy would be sent for counseling at a government centre soon.

(With PTI inputs)