Kerala Suicide Case: High Court Grants Bail To Accused Husband Of 21-year-old Law Student

In a major update, the Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to the prime accused in a case of the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old law student, Mohammed Suhail. The law student had ended her life after being victimised by acts of domestic violence over dowry by her husband and in-laws.

A Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath noted that the final report was already submitted by the police and that Suhail had spent more than two months in jail, therefore, further detention may not be necessary.

The in-laws of the victim were granted bail by the court on January 4. On that same day, it had denied the husband the same relief saying that the allegations against him were grave. The victim's husband and in-laws were arrested on November 24 last year and a case had been registered against them under Sections 304B (Dowry death), 498A (Dowry harassment), 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On November 23, the victim was found hanging in her house at Aluva in Ernakulam district after she had filed a complaint with the state and national women's commission and also with the police against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence in the name of dowry. In her suicide note, the third-year law student had alleged that the then SHO of Aluva East Police Station had misbehaved with her when she had gone with her father to give her statement regarding her complaint of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws. This later created a major uproar in the state and the accused officer was suspended.

Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) 2021

The Kerala Government had last year amended the Dowry Prohibition Rules – Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules 2021 – to have dowry prohibition officers appointed in districts as well as have the Women and Child Development (WCD) director act as their chief. The action was taken in light of several cases of dowry deaths of young married women in the state. Three cases of women in their early deaths dying allegedly by suicide were revealed within a week in June 2021. According to the amended norms, dowry prohibition officers will be appointed in all 14 districts of the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI, ANI, Representative